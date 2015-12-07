Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Receives Staff of Office

The new Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was presented the staff of office today by the Governor of Osun state, Governor Rauf Aregbesola. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi will be the 51st Ooni of Ife as he succeeds the throne after the death of the former king Oba Okunade Sijuade on died July 28, 2015 in a London hospital.

Oba Adeyeye was chosen by the kingmakers of Ife after the necessary requirements of choosing a new king was done.

The coronation of the new king took place today at Enuowa, Ile-Ife in Osun state. Many dignitaries honored the important occasion. Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osibajo and the Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amuson were among those who got to the venue of the event early.

Other people present were former Minister of Defence, Gen. Thiophilus Danjuma, Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubaker 111, ex Oyo State Governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, the National leader of Odu’a People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams.

Traditional rulers from other places were also present with trumpets and drums announcing their arrival.

