Actor Femi Branch Shows Off Family In New Photos

By Ray Payne 07/12/2015 22:21:00

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, must really be a proud husband and father. The talented actor who has carved an niche for himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry recently shared cute new photos of his beloved wife, IB and adorable children.

In an industry where some celebrities would do everything to hide their family away from the prying eyes of the pubic, Femi, is so proud of what he has and wants his fans on Instagram to share in his joy of fatherhood.

