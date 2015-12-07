Oge Okoye, Ebube Nwagbo Rock Classy Little Black Dress (Photos)

They are seen as best of friends in Nollywood, but it seems Ebube Nwagbo and Oge Okoye want to bring ‘twin fashion and style’ into their friendship.

The two actresses recently showed off a double dose of LBD sexiness in new Instagram snaps as shared by Ebube AKA Poshbaby.

The Nollywood actresses and best friends scored matching sexy styles and colour choosing little black dresses.

Oge Okoye chose a form fitting black dress over pink pumps accessorizing with bold wristwatch and dainty bracelet and statement earrings with her hair let down in tousled waves, while Ebube Nwagbo chose her little black dress with details which showed off her amazing shape in the look. Her dress also featured an embellished floral piece over a sheer top bit as she paired the look with studded peep toe pumps sweeping her ombre hair to the side wearing a glowing makeup look.

They really look so cute together, who rocked it better?

