Home | News | Photos: Toke Makinwa, Rukky Sanda, Ice Prince, Waje, Jay Jay Okocha, Others At Corporate Elite 2015

Photos: Toke Makinwa, Rukky Sanda, Ice Prince, Waje, Jay Jay Okocha, Others At Corporate Elite 2015

By Ray Payne 07/12/2015 22:57:00

The Pepsi sponsored Corporate Elite 2015 event which held last night, was literally crawling with celebrities.

From Toke Makinwa, Waje, Omawumi, Rukky Sanda, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, Lamide Akintobi, Peace Hyde, to dapper looking men like Gbenro Ajibade, Cobhams Asuquo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Alexx Ekubo, Jay Jay Okocha, and many more.

Check out all the Fab photos...

Tagged as:

No tags for this article
view all
Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus

Added: Sep 20,2012
Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye

Added: Sep 20,2012
Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji

Added: Sep 20,2012