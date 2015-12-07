Photos: Toke Makinwa, Rukky Sanda, Ice Prince, Waje, Jay Jay Okocha, Others At Corporate Elite 2015
The Pepsi sponsored Corporate Elite 2015 event which held last night, was literally crawling with celebrities.
From Toke Makinwa, Waje, Omawumi, Rukky Sanda, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, Lamide Akintobi, Peace Hyde, to dapper looking men like Gbenro Ajibade, Cobhams Asuquo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Alexx Ekubo, Jay Jay Okocha, and many more.
Check out all the Fab photos...
