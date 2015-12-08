Pictures from the Annual Future Awards Africa, full list of winners
The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) took place at Intercontinental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos. It was the tenth edition of the awards this year, the award is Africa’s biggest youth events that his held annually to reward youths across the continent for their excellent work in different fields such as education, politics, science and technology, business and entertainment.
It is organized by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical and commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa. The Future Project is the largest homegrown network of policy-makers, business people and other stakeholders in young Africa.
The awards was hosted by Nigeria’s singer and producer, Darey Art-Alade and South Africa’s OAP Bonang Matheba.
Below is the full list of winners at the awards
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Advocacy & Activism
Queen Baboloki (Botswana)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Education
Lily Kudzro (Ghana)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Enterprise Support
Olufunbi Falayi (Nigeria)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Community Action
Kelvin Mutize (Zimbabwe)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Technology
Rasheeda Mandeeya Yehuza (Ghana)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Entertainment
Olamide “Badoo” Ayodeji (Nigeria)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Agriculture
David Asiamah (Ghana)
The Tony O. Elumelu Prize in Business
Samuel Malinga (Uganda)
The Future Awards Africa Prize in Public Service
Emmanuel N. B. Flomo (Liberia)
The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year
Philip Obaji Jnr. (Nigeria)
Ford Foundation Prize for Youth Employment Category
Ukinebo Dare.
In attendance are high-profile personalities including the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Oby Ezekwesili, Mo Abudu, Tara Fela-Durotoye and more.
|
Actress Stephanie Okereke And Linus Idahosa's Fairy Tale Wedding - Video
Added: Sep 20,2012
|
Gossip Nation
Added: Sep 20,2012
|
Stella Damasus
Added: Sep 20,2012
|
Mike Ezuruonye
Added: Sep 20,2012
|
Genevieve Nnaji
Added: Sep 20,2012