Pictures from the Annual Future Awards Africa, full list of winners

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) took place at Intercontinental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos. It was the tenth edition of the awards this year, the award is Africa’s biggest youth events that his held annually to reward youths across the continent for their excellent work in different fields such as education, politics, science and technology, business and entertainment.

It is organized by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical and commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa. The Future Project is the largest homegrown network of policy-makers, business people and other stakeholders in young Africa.

The awards was hosted by Nigeria’s singer and producer, Darey Art-Alade and South Africa’s OAP Bonang Matheba.

Below is the full list of winners at the awards

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Advocacy & Activism

Queen Baboloki (Botswana)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Education

Lily Kudzro (Ghana)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Enterprise Support

Olufunbi Falayi (Nigeria)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Community Action

Kelvin Mutize (Zimbabwe)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Technology

Rasheeda Mandeeya Yehuza (Ghana)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Entertainment

Olamide “Badoo” Ayodeji (Nigeria)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Agriculture

David Asiamah (Ghana)

The Tony O. Elumelu Prize in Business

Samuel Malinga (Uganda)

The Future Awards Africa Prize in Public Service

Emmanuel N. B. Flomo (Liberia)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year

Philip Obaji Jnr. (Nigeria)

Ford Foundation Prize for Youth Employment Category

Ukinebo Dare.

In attendance are high-profile personalities including the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Oby Ezekwesili, Mo Abudu, Tara Fela-Durotoye and more.

