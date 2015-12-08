Controversial Actor, Solomon Akiyesi Married?

Popular Nollywood actor, Solomon Akiyesi, has gotten many fans talking and wondering if truly he has remarried or the pictures he recently shared are from a movie scene.

The actor who is known for controversies recently released pictures of what seems to be a traditional marriage which he said was held in Akwa Ibom.

He explained that the state stood still for the newest couple in town. “Finally, Uyo the Akwa Ibom state capital stood still for the newest couple in town.”

It would be that on Saturday, April 13, 2013, Nigerians were shocked when the supposed wedding of Solomon, to Ms Uloma Agwu, turned into a major scandal in Lagos.

The ‘wedding’, which was taking place at the Overcomer’s World Outreach in Aguda, Surulere, was truncated when Solomon’s authentic wife, Lillian, stormed the church with some family members, creating a scene and accusing the groom-to-be of abandoning her at home in Port Harcourt while he was busy, plotting an illegal wedding in Lagos.

According to reports, it took the intervention of policemen to restore sanity. The wedding was eventually cancelled by the General Overseer of the Overcomers Church World Outreach, Bishop N.E. Moses.