Home | News | Stella Damasus, Shares Her New Look (Photo)

Stella Damasus, Shares Her New Look (Photo)

By Ray Payne 08/12/2015 10:43:00

Sultry Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has shared a new look of herself rocking an Afro hairdo.

The actress who had the 12 years remembrance of her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, few days ago seems to be creating more time her online radio than her acting while caring for her family.

Known for her good interpretation of roles in movies, the actress has faced a lot in the industry and even after the death of her husband but she has not allowed that weigh her down as she continues to make a name for herself

Having a nice time with Daniel Ademinokan, former husband of her fellow actress Doris Simeon, Stella looks good in her new style which she refers to as “big hair” better known as Afro.

Tagged as:

No tags for this article
view all
Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus

Added: Sep 20,2012
Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye

Added: Sep 20,2012
Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji

Added: Sep 20,2012