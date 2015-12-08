Peter gets Six Packs for Don-Jazzy (Photo)

In response to the request of Mavin crew’s boss Don-Jazzy, Peter, of P-square has gotten him six-packs ahead of the Access Mavin Concert that is coming up December 23, 2015.

The Mavin crew boss has asked Peter for one of his six packs that he is not using “hello Peter of P-square, abeg do you have one of your six packs that you are not using, I want to use it on the 23rd for my Access Mavin Concert.”

Peter has found a six-pack for the Mavin boss “dear Don-Jazzy I finally found six packs in my wardrobe, hope it fits you bro so that you can make girls go gaga when you take of your shirt like I normally do. Good luck to you bros. so everybody, let’s all turn up on the 23rd of December, for the Access Mavin Concert don’t miss it. doropacks.”

Hope Don-Jazzy pulls his shirt during his concert, as he has no excuse not to.