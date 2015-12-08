Nadia Buari still hiding her twins face

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, has shared a picture of herself and one of her twin daughter though, the face of the girl was not seen.

The actress had her twins earlier this year at the United State of America and since, the actress has refused to show their faces then. The babies are now grown, yet she is still not ready to reveal them to the public.

As much as Nadia loves her children, she has also refused to reveal the identity of the father of her kids. Recall that she was once acquainted to Jim Iyke, which made people feel he was the father of her twins.