Toke Makinwa in Maxi Wear (Photos)

Multimedia personality and Vlogger Toke Makinwa, is a classy lady known for her styles and wear.

The beautiful OAP had moved on even stronger despite her marriage with her husband still in trobled waters. Although, the two were seen together recently in an event and that has made her fans to start wondering if the two lovebirds will be back together.

Those in the know say Maje was the one who was trying to hang around her until he got a sit beside her. Toke who could be described a fashionista, loves to look stylish and outstanding when it comes to her wears and this has made her win the hearts of many who tries to emulate her dress sense.

Few days now, the OAP was seen rocking Maxi wear of different prints and it looks good on her.