Oil Tycoon Femi Otedolaâ€™s Wife, Daughter present at Opera in Milan

The wife and daughter of Forte Oil chairman, Femi Otedola, were recently in Milan for the opening night of the LA Scala Opera. The mother Nana and her daughter Temi, were looking stunning in their outfit to the event.

Temi, who is a blogger, wore a Maison Valentine gown, a Bottega Veneta Clutch purse and a Marni fur while Nana wore an Alexander McQueen dress.

The businessman and his wife are blessed with four wonderful children, three girls and a boy as the girls are in their own world because of their choice of career. Their parents are happy the children are doing well and have not relented in their career, despite their father’s status in the society as a whole.