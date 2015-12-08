Home | News | Oil Tycoon Femi Otedolaâ€™s Wife, Daughter present at Opera in Milan

Oil Tycoon Femi Otedolaâ€™s Wife, Daughter present at Opera in Milan

By Ray Payne 08/12/2015 14:11:00

The wife and daughter of Forte Oil chairman, Femi Otedola, were recently in Milan for the opening night of the LA Scala Opera. The mother Nana and her daughter Temi, were looking stunning in their outfit to the event.

Temi, who is a blogger, wore a Maison Valentine gown, a Bottega Veneta Clutch purse and a Marni fur while Nana wore an Alexander McQueen dress.

The businessman and his wife are blessed with four wonderful children, three girls and a boy as the girls are in their own world because of their choice of career. Their parents are happy the children are doing well and have not relented in their career, despite their father’s status in the society as a whole.

Tagged as:

No tags for this article
view all
Stella Damasus

Stella Damasus

Added: Sep 20,2012
Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye

Added: Sep 20,2012
Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji

Added: Sep 20,2012