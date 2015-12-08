King Sunny Ade, Others Pay Visit to Ooni of Ife
The newly crown Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is definitely going to be receiving guests in his palace as top Nollywood celebrities and politicians continue to show their love for him ahead of his tenure.
The Ooni’s coronation which was held on Monday, 6th of December, brought lots of guests both within and outside the country together including presidents of some country with a representative from the queen of England.
Some Nigerian entertainers have deemed it fit to pay homage to the new with the likes of King Sunny Ade, actress Bukky Wright and others paying him a visit at his Palace.
