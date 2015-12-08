Omoni Oboli Awarded Nollywood and Entertainment personality of the year

The ‘First Lady,’ as she is now called after her role in the movie ‘the First Lady” Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, was honoured by the Sun Newspaper over the weekend as she receives award for Nollywood and Entertainment personality of the year.

Omoni, a beautiful mother of three boys, has featured in lots of movies like Anchor baby, Being Mrs Elliot and Launch time heroes amongst others and has won lot of awards. In 2010, she won the best actress Narrative feature at the Los Angeles Movie Awards and the award for Best Actress at the Harlem International Film Festival.

The actress expresses her appreciation to God and thanked her fans for their support since she came into the industry.

“The First Lady is the Sun Nollywood and Entertainment Personality of the year. God is awesome. To my fans, I am so grateful for your support and patronage. It feels good to be honoured for what you do.”

She was treated to launch for an informal presentation of the award before the award proper.