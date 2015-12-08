Toolz Reveals She Is Die-Hard Romantic On The Cover Of Genevieve Magazine (Photos)

Bride-to-be, Tolu Oniru (Toolz) is the new cover girl for Genevieve Magazine’s December Bridal Edition in which she revealed that she is die-hard romantic.

In the photo Toolz flaunted her curves in a well fitted wedding gown simply accessorized with a drop earring.

The popular curvy, on-air-personality and her Boo, Capt. Tunde Demuren had taken the first step to marital journey by doing their formal introduction on September 5, 2015.

The celebrity couple would be doing their church wedding within the first months of 2016.

