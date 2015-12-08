Osas Ajibade Sends Lovely Birthday Shout Out To Hubby

?Today, Tuesday, December 8, actor cum model Gbenro Ajibade turned a year older and his beautiful wife, Osas sent him loving birthday shout out on her Instagram page.

She wrote "LOML Happy Birthday my Prince Charming... Blessed are we to celebrate this your first birthday as a married couple!!! May this be the first until forever... I Love You Gbenro Emmanuel Ajibade! God Bless you and keep you forever more... Continued Blessings #HappyBirthdayGbenro #iLoveYou#GodBlessYou #GodisGood "

Osas Ajibade Née Ighodaro and her hubby, Gbenro Ajibade officially got married on July 2015 and has been enjoying the marital bliss since then.