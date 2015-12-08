I Have Been Stabbed Several Timesâ€¦Emmanuel Adebayo

Togolese striker and former Tottenham Hotspur footballer, Emmanuel Adebayo, is not bothered about being a free player as he continues to relax and enjoy his money which continues to come into his account despite not playing for the main time any club.

The striker who has been in his home country, Togo, is not spending his money alone as he now uses his resources to help those who are in need in the society.

Recently, the player decided to empower some women in his community with some materials though he did not state what was given out to them, but the player explained that it is better he gives his money to those that deserves it than those who do not appreciate it.

According to the player, “It’s all about women empowerment. Give your affection to those who want and deserve it. I have given my all attention in this world but it appears that they don’t appreciate or value it. Now, I’d rather give it to those people who need affection.”

For a while now, Adebayo has been having issues with his family members which seems to be part of what affected his career for a while but he does not seems to be disturbed as he continues to make impact in his immediate society.