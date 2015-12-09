Policeman killed in shootout with bank robbers

The suspects

Gbenga Odogun

One policeman has lost his life in a shootout with armed robbers who invaded a community bank in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Sergeant Patrick Sunday was killed alongside two of the armed robbers; Yakubu and another unidentified male.

The Kogi State Police Command, which paraded 21 suspects in the state command headquarters in Lokoja on Tuesday, explained that the incident happened on November 27, when it received information that some bandits numbering about 20 had attacked Akengwu Community Bank in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said, “The hoodlums engaged the police in a gun battle, leading to the death of Sergeant Sunday, while two of the criminals were gunned down.

“Items recovered from the robbery scene include two AK-47 riffles, 10 AK-47 magazines, 100 AK-47 live ammunitions, one face mask, one cell phone, one bottle of Dettol and two sachets of suspected hard drug.”

Also paraded was Jale Lawal, arrested for conspiring with two others ─ Abubakar Isah and Haruna Ilyasu ─ to kidnap and assassinate his brother, Mallam Muazu Yahaya.

Lawal was alleged to have invited Isah and Ilyasu to kidnap and help to assassinate his brother.

The PPRO said. “Acting on the information provided by Yahaya, the state’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad intercepted and arrested the suspects who later confessed to the crime during interrogation.”

Lawal told PUNCH Metro that he planned to kidnap and torture his brother because he was a wizard, who killed their father and elder sister.

The police also paraded another suspect, Toluyi Anthony, who allegedly snatched a Honda Accord car with number plate, EKY747CB, belonging to one Ganiyat Abioro.

The police spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

