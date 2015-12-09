Kogi: Wada sets up transition committee

John Ameh and Gbenga Odogun

The Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada (retd.), has set up a transition committee to drive the process of handing over to a new government in the state .

The committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olugbenro Jegede, is expected to manage the process leading to the handover on January 27, 2016.

A statement from the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor of Media and Publicity said the committee would work with a similar committee to be set up by the All Progressives Congress to ensure a smooth transition of power in the state .

The governor also set up a steering committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi.

The two committees, which are expected to put the performance of the administration in perspectives before the handover date are to be inaugurated on Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, the governor has said he will challenge the result of the November 21 Governorship election in the state in court.

Meanwhile, the running mate to the late Abubakar Audu in the just-concluded Kogi State governorship poll, Mr. James Faleke, has resumed duties at the National Assembly.

Faleke is opposing the decision of his party, the APC to replace Audu with Mr. Yahaya Bello, whom the Independent National Electoral Commission declared as the eventual winner of the election last Saturday.

