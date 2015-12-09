Dasuki opposes FG’s application to revoke bail

Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.)

Ade Adesomoju

The immediate past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has filed a notice of preliminary objection opposing applications by the Federal Government for the revocation of the bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja after his arraignment for four counts of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms on September 1, 2015.

Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN), also informed Justice Adeniyi Ademola on Tuesday that he filed on behalf of his client another notice of preliminary objection against an application by the Federal Government seeking to halt the execution of the order granted the ex-NSA on November 3, permitting him to travel abroad on health grounds.

Dasuki, whose presence in court had been dispensed with pending the hearing of pending interlocutory applications, was absent from the Tuesday’s proceedings.

Prosecuting counsel, Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), informed the court that he was just served on Tuesday morning the defendant’s notice of preliminary objection to the Federal Government’s application for stay of execution of order permitting Dasuki to travel abroad.

He asked for an adjournment to enable him to respond to the notice of preliminary objection.

With consent of Dasuki’s lawyer, Justice Ademola adjourned hearing of the applications till January 20, 2016.

Justice Ademola had granted bail to Dasuki on self recognition and seizure of his passport on September 1.

