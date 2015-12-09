Mimiko urges unity among Yoruba leaders

Ade Akanbi

The Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, and other leaders of the Afenifere, have once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently implement the resolutions of the 2014 National Conference.

Mimiko also called for the unity of the Yoruba leaders in the South-West irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

The governor said this on Tuesday during a Yoruba summit which has as its theme, “Economic Downturn and Employment in Yorubaland,” held at the International Event Centre, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Mimiko said, “The overreaching recommendation of the confab was the need for political restructuring. This is to retain a federal system of government with states as the federating units, with all the powers and resources thereto.

“It would allow states that wish to merge to do so in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), a possibility that is no longer too far-fetched given the financial crises in which most states of the federation have now found themselves.

“The restructuring would also accommodate the establishment of state police to enhance national security. In the economic domain, exploitation of solid minerals would be taken from the Exclusive Legislative list, such that states would be able to harness the solid minerals in their jurisdictions, thus creating employment, generating more revenue and developing at their own pace.

Some of the Yoruba leaders who attended the summit include Pa Rueben Fasonrati, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olanihun Ajayi, Bishop Bolanle Gbonigi, Chief Olu Falae, Brig. Gen. Raji Rasaki (retd.), Dr. Kunle Olajide and Chief Sehinde Arogbofa.

All the Yoruba leaders who spoke at the summit insisted that the President must implement the recommendation of the 2014 national confab’s recommendation.

They said failure to do this would make the country to continue in stagnation.

The guest speaker, Dr. Yemi Farounmbi, asked the South-West governors to solve the unemployment problem confronting the youths in Yorubaland through the creation of small and medium scale enterprises at the local government level.

Adebanjo, in his remarks, said anyone who loved the unity of the country should not oppose the confab report.

The Afenifere chieftain said, “If President Muhammadu Buhari is sincere about the peace and unity of this country he should implement the recommendation of the confab report. “

Also, the Leader of the Odua Peoples Congress, Mr. Gani Adams, accused President Buhari of insensitivity over the restructuring of the country.

He stressed that the only way for the country to progress was for it to undergo restructuring.

“President Buhari does not believe in restructuring of this country, and without the restructuring, there is no way out for the country to move forward,” he said.

