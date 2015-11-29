AY Comedian Celebrates 7 Years Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words

Famous Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, is celebrating his 7 year wedding anniversary to his beautiful wife, Mabel.

The rib-cracker took to his Instagram page to shower the mother of his daughter with sweet romantic words honouring the 11 years of their friendship.

"You came into my life with a positive attitude. Together we have made friends and family.

Together we have shown love. Together we have experienced the good, the bad and the ugly. Thanks for being there. All this while. Thanks for being the solid reason. Behind my smile. Thanks for always helping to take away. Every pain and sorrow. Thanks for making me. Look forward to tomorrow.Thanks for always pushing. Me towards success. Thanks for giving me. Unlimited happiness. Thanks for accompanying me.In the journey of my life. Thanks for being. Such an amazing wife. Happy anniversary?," he wrote.

AY got married to Mabel Nwanegbu in 2008 and the couple have a cute little girl together.

