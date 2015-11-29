Home | News | Jude Okoye Shares Daughter's Cute Photo To Celebrate Her 1 Year Birthday

Jude Okoye Shares Daughter's Cute Photo To Celebrate Her 1 Year Birthday

By Ray Payne 29/11/2015 12:46:00

On July, 2014, P-Square manager and their elder brother, Jude Okoye, tied the knots with MBGN Tourism 2012 model, Ify Umeokeke.

During their wedding, the bride was rocking a baby bump, but still looked elegant and beautiful.

They later welcomes a cute baby girl on ?November 29, same year.

Today is the baby's first birthday and the proud father shared her cute photo via his Instagram page and captioned it; "Happy 1st birthday to my pride and joy. My princess and daddy's girl Emma Adanna Okoye. It seems like yesterday when God Blessed us with u. it's already one year now. God's guardians, protection and love on u always IJN."

