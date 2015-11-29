Woman Reportedly Embarrassed D'banj At The Airport For Not Prostrating For Her

According to a recent report, it was more like a melo-drama from the scenes of our home videos when a an angry woman attacked D’banj at the airport for not properly greeting her.

This particular story was shared by one of D’banj fans who witnessed the interesting and somehow embarrassing incident between the kokomaster and a woman at the airport in Enugu.

According to the young man who goes by D-one Aiyekooto on Facebook, D’banj was humiliated by a woman who got unnecessarily hysterical and accused the 35-year-old singer of being disrespectful just because he didn’t greet her 'properly'.

The fan took to Facebook to narrate how it all happened; "At Enugu Airport yesterday, after I had checked in and went to take a cup of coffee and water inside a restaurant. I had no choice since Arik had delayed our Abuja flight.

As I was taking my N200 coffee majestically and as if I am the owner of the airport, I felt the presence of someone at my back. I looked back, it was Dbanj in Agbada with no cap but with a big neck chain to match, in company of 2 other guys. I stood up and greeted him, he took a selfie and I also did and then he went to take a seat elsewhere, had a similar thing to what I took with some liitle baked things.

Arik delayed us for one hour and eventually announced boarding thereafter. Once again, I walked majestically to the economy class while Dbanj had his seat at the business class. I was lucky to sit in the next seat after Business class seats. The air hostesses were all over Dbanj, even took him to the the pilot…….Ori mi wu but what will I do? E no easy to be a star. I no even get good voice, my voice be like masquerade own!!!

But I no jealous at all. Dbanj was so humble and too friendly. He simplified it for everyone, making everybody to feel important. However, one Igbo woman sat with me, she was complaining and feeling uncomfortable. “Who is he, is he Michael Jackson??” LOL.

Immediately we landed(35mins journey), the woman stood up quickly and went to Dbanj….she asked him “are u dbanj?” “Yes ma, good day ma..” he replied.

Then the woman went wild…shouting “Dbanj Dbanj, how could you greet me like that, my last born is older than you if you don’t know.”….the hostesses tried to caution her……then dbanj looked back, saw a space, and prostrated for her, “madam I’m very sorry ma, I don’t mean to be rude.”…..

Do you know that the woman was still raking…”are u not Yoruba? Yorubas are very respectful and cultured, they don’t talk to people anyhow, you don’t greet me like that, you know who I am?” “What do you want from me ma, I said I’m sorry”…..Dbanj said and quickly departed.

However, D'banj has not written anything on his social media platforms to share his own part of the story.

