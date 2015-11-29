Genevieve Nnaji Slays again In An Elegant Dress While Promoting Her New Movie (Photos)

Delectable Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Genevieve Nnaji, has been keeping her fashion game tight.

The diva was recently spotted looking all “Right” at the Lagos Television Network, wearing a cobalt blue dress with fringe details from Nuraniya’s RTW15 as she went to promote her movie “Road to Yesterday”.

Genny as she is fondly called hasn’t for a second played down her style tempo this premiere season. The tweaked garment that originally came as a jacket dress was very appropriate, the color flattered her skin tone beautifully, the fit was right, the styling was spot on, and that neckline style punctuation added an extra oomph to the look.

We always look forward to seeing Ms. Nnaji on red carpets and the reasons are not far-fetched!