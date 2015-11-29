Yoruba Boys Not Good For Marriage- Kemi Olunloyo Rants On Twitter

?Kemi Olunloyo, the daughter of the former Oyo state, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, made a ?very controversial statements via her twitter handle.

Following the #sugarbelly story trailing the son of late

Following the #Sugabelly story that has been trailing the Son of late Kogi state's governor for days now, the 51- year old activist stormed Twitter, to reveals why she has refused to marry and chose to blame it on the Yorubas. Plus, she made an unconfirmed assertion.

"Never marry #YorubaBoys. They are abusive, cheaters, poor personal hygiene and gold diggers. That's why I'm still yet to marry. Ewww!

" Every man in #Kogi is certified dumb. They are either Rapists, Deadbeat dads or Wife abusers. Lets start with Dino and the Audu morons...." were part of her tweets.

However, some Yoruba guys took offense on her abusive messages and trouped out to defend their tribe. ?

Recall that in March, Ms Olounloyo took to Twitter to reveal lurid details about their family and accuse her father of physically, ‘spiritually’ and psychologically abusing them. And then she announced she was going to release an audiobook which will tell more secret about her father who was to turn 80 months later.?

