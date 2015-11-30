Ambode’s wife urges protection for children during Yuletide

Sesan Olufowobi

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has urged security agencies in the state to make the safety of children in venues of Yuletide parties their priority.

Ambode, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Lagos Television Christmas Fair in Agidimgbi, Ikeja, on Saturday, stated that in view of the security challenges in the country, tight security in venues where activities had been planned to herald Christmas should not be negotiated.

She urged children, who she observed would be the focus of Christmas activities, to be cautious and vigilant.

She said, “I urge you children to be very cautious as you enjoy yourselves. Do not rush; don’t be hard on one another, and be very careful on the swings and other entertainment equipment.”

Ambode said Christmas was a period for showing love, kindness, giving and entertaining, adding that she was impressed that the state television had been organising the fair for a long time for children.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said the fair had been on since 1984.

He said, “The funfair has grown to become the clear leader and a reference point today as it has become a platform for recreation, commerce and social interaction, as well as enhancing the Yuletide experience.

“We are happy to lay factual claim to providing the best and the cheapest fun spot designed for the entire family during the Yuletide. The number of children visiting the grotto to receive valuable gifts from Santa Claus is now above 30,000. This number keeps growing yearly.”

Ayorinde added that the 2015 edition had been designed to extend the frontiers of merrymaking in the festive season.

The General Manager, LTV, Deji Balogun, said the purpose of the programme was to give the children a sense of belonging by creating a platform where they could have fun.

