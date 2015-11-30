We will restore local govt glory —LASG

Samson Folarin

The Lagos State Government has called on all council officials to rededicate themselves to service and help in meeting the development needs of their community.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Babatunde Rotinwa, said the state government was determined to restore the glory of the third tier of government.

Rotinwa spoke at the state secretariat, Ikeja, during a visit of members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Lagos branch, a statement said on Sunday.

He urged the workers to support the development drive of the government by improving on service delivery in all the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

He said, “Since the local government is the closest tier of government to the people, officials of the Unified Local Government Service in the state should at all times be conversant with the needs of the people and ensure that they do their best to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

“You need to also improve on community relations, as this will enable you to identify the needs of the people so that you can provide services that will impact on them, as well as develop the communities.”

He implored all council workers to be punctual, dedicated to duty and to strictly adhere to the standards set by the commission.

Rotinwa appealed to all the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs to set targets for year 2016 and be committed to realising them to restore the lost glory of the third tier of government.

He assured the union that all their requests would be looked into and forwarded to the appropriate authority for immediate action.

The President of NULGE, Lagos State chapter, Afolabi Ajose, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for appointing Rotinwa to head the commission, describing the commission boss as “a high caliber retired public servant with cognate experience in local government administration.”

He added that the appointment of other qualified members of the board had demonstrated the commitment of the governor to transforming the local government system in the state.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com