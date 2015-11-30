You’re our ‘incoming gov’, Jonathan’s kinsmen tell Sylva

Timipre Sylva

Traditional rulers and chiefs from former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday referred to Chief Timipre Sylva as the “governor-elect and the incoming governor.”

Sylva, a former governor and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Saturday’s election, had taken his campaign train to Jonathan’s LGA to canvass support for his governorship ambition ahead of the poll in the state.

His campaign train moved from Otuokpoti, Anyama, Otuogiri and finally stopped at Ogbia town, where the governorship candidate and his entourage, including the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, met with the traditional rulers and chiefs.

Sylva and his entourage were received by the monarchs of the four clans – Anyama, Abureni, Emeyal and Oloibiri – and chiefs that make up Ogbia at the Ogbia Brotherhood house, the first time to receive any candidate there.

His Royal Majesty, King George Lawson, led other traditional rulers such as King Madock Ogbogi, King Omie Theophilus, King Ebi Daniel and the chiefs, who defied the downpour and trooped out to give Sylva a rousing reception at Ogbia Brotherhood.

The traditional rulers blessed and endorsed the candidacy of Sylva, referring to him as the “governor-elect and incoming governor of Bayelsa.”

In their speech read by King George Lawson, the traditional rulers assured the governorship candidate of the APC their total support to actualise his dream.

They said, “We, the entire people of Ogbia, are solidly behind you. We want to assure you that the four clans in Ogbia are with you.

“The Ogbia people are united in ensuring that we give you 100 per cent support. We want to assure you that your victory is foreclosed.

“Ogbia people have resolved that you were doing enough for the people before you were denied your second chance to be governor. We will give you full support to actualise your mandate by mobilising our people to vote en masss for you on December 5, 2015.”

The monarchs, who described Sylva as their son, recalled that four Ogbia sons were commissioners aside from other key appointments while Sylva as the governor.

