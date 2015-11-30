Pollsters insist Sylva will defeat Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organisation, Election Frontline, has insisted that former Governor Timipre Sylva will beat the incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson, in this Saturday’s governorship poll in Bayelsa State.

Sylva is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress while Dickson is flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Survey Administrator, Election Frontline, MacPepple Joshua, in a survey result released last week, predicted Sylva’s victory over Dickson.

But Dickson had described the survey as fake, noting that “the proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

The governor, who took his position through his campaign organisation, the Restoration Campaign Organisation, had claimed that the survey team was made up of APC card-carrying members led by MacPepple Joshua.

He had said, “Obviously sponsored by the APC leadership, the so-called Election Frontline simply sat in Lagos and wrote its report which unfortunately alluded that the APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, would win the election.

“Ordinarily, this unfounded opinion poll should not merit a reaction from either the PDP or the Restoration Campaign Organisation, but we have decided to succinctly react to the falsehood, propaganda and blackmail of the APC pollsters to set the record straight before Nigerians and the international community.

“It is instructive to note that this same survey experts had predicted that the same Sylva, who was Bayelsa East senatorial candidate of the APC in the 2015 general election, would win but he lost woefully to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce of the PDP and this is one of the reasons why people must discard this latest survey by the discredited Election Frontline!”

He said the majority of Bayelsans had spoken in clear terms that they would re-elect him (Governor Dickson) to consolidate on peace, prosperity, development and security of Bayelsa State.

