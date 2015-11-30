Nembe communities back Dickson, laud projects

Dickson

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, rounded off his tour of communities across the state in Nembe on Friday, sending the entire Nembe town into a frenzy as a large crowd of people made their presence felt during the campaign.

Traditional rulers, chiefs and the people of Nembe communities, including Ogbolmabiri, Bassambiri, Oluasiri, Okoroba and several others were seen in jubilant mood surging in droves to be part of a mega rally held in the ancient town.

The Acting Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, said the huge crowd had made statements that the PDP was a party to belong to.

He said, “This is an unprecedented crowd never witnessed in the history of politics in Bayelsa State and an indication of a possible landslide at the election.”

Leading other prominent personalities from the area to receive the governor and members of his Restoration Campaign Organisation were Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange and Chief George Fente, who said their support for Dickson was based on performance and on sentiment.

They assured the governor of their total support, adding that nothing would cause them to vote for the candidate of the opposition.

According to them, it was pay-back time for the opposition candidate, who they accused of failing to address their concern to have a road linking their area to the state capital, Yenagoa, when he was the governor for four years.

They commended Dickson over the multi-billion naira Ogbia-Nembe road, now about 90 per cent ready, the newly inaugurated Izon Ibe Micro Finance Bank and other developmental projects executed by his administration in the area.

