Dolphins beat Angola’s Maculusso

Pius Ayinor

Nigerian league champions Dolphins started their African Champions Cup for Women campaign with an 85-58 defeat of their Angolan hosts Maculusso late on Saturday. It was Day 2 game in the continental competition holding in Luanda.

Nigeria’s other representative side First Bank clinched an 80-74 win over INSS of Congo also on Saturday.

The Zenith Bank League winners took an early lead and eventually finished the second quarter at 36-27. After the break, things were much the same as they showed great dominance in all aspects of the game and could not be trailed.

Hosts Maculusso who have one of the youngest team of the tournament turned 35 balls and that cost them a lot as Dolphins had 15 second chance points. The Angolans’ bench had 35 points, FIBA.com reported.

Ivory Coast’s Minata Fofana who joined Dolphins at the start of the season led all scorers with 18points. Fofana was also remarkable for Dolphins during the Nigerian league. Three of her teammates – Queen George, Ese Currency and Grace Okonkwo – combined for 36points in the Nigerians’ winning efforts.

Before Dolphins embarked on the African trip, their chairman Mr. Wale Aboderin had told our correspondent that they were determined to beat whichever Angolan club that came their way.

“They have dominated Nigerian teams for too long and the way we can help is to change things. We have to face the Angolans squarely and be the first to beat them and on their own court,” he said.

