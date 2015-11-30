Victorious Tyson targets Klitschko rematch

World heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko (L) of Ukraine defends against Britain's Tyson Fury during their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title bout in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 28, 2015. Fury dethroned Klitschko in a 12round decision to become world heavyweight

Tyson Fury insists he is already relishing a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko, AFP reports.

The 27-year-old Fury shook up world boxing on Saturday by securing a unanimous points win over Klitschko to snatch the Ukrainian’s World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation belts.

Fury singlehandedly brought a heavyweight era to an end in Dusseldorf, Germany by inflicting a first defeat on Klitschko for 11 years to end his run of 19 consecutive defences.

Klitschko was dethroned as world champion after nine years, six months, and the win sealed Fury’s place in boxing history as Britain’s first heavyweight belt holder since David Haye lost his WBA title to Klitschko in 2011.

“That’s the best thing to happen to the heavyweight division in years. Young, fresh blood, who is a ‘character’ to say the least,” tweeted Haye after Fury’s victory.

Fury is contractually obliged to offer a rematch and the new champion said he would have no problem returning to Germany to face Klitschko in 2016.

“It doesn’t matter to me where I fight –Japan, Uzbekistan, where ever it has to be,” said the 27-year-old Fury.

“I’d like to come back to Germany, because I got a good reception from the fans.

“It was my night and if I’m going to be half a good a champion as Klitschko, I’ll be very happy.”

Such is the scale of Fury’s achievement that the WBC belt is the only main title now missing from his collection.

But he scoffed at any talk of facing WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder of the USA before the Klitschko rematch.

“Why do we need to mention Deontay Wilder? Let’s laugh at his name, shall we?,” quipped Fury.

“Wladimir Klitschko was the number one in the division. This man has been on top of the world and reigned for nine years.

“So, if Deontay Wilder wants a unification fight he is going to have to wait, because Wladimir Klitschko has a round two….ding, ding, ding!”

Fury vowed to be ‘the most charismatic champion since Mohammad Ali’ and has already carved out his own style of singing after victories.

He predicted his win over Klitschko in song on Wednesday before earning his triumph with an impressive display in the ring.

He then serenaded his wife Paris, who told him on the eve of the fight that she is expecting the couple’s third child, with Aerosmith’s ‘Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ in the Dusseldorf ring.