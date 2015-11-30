Senegal 2015 will help Osimhen – Bosso

Ladan Bosso

Former Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, has hailed Chile 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup revelation, Victor Osimhen, tipping him for a good performance at the ongoing CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Osimhen, who scored 10 goals in Chile, reportedly made the Senegal 2015 squad after Granada’s Isaac Success was not released by the Spanish club for the competition, which will serve as qualifiers for the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympics. The tournament, which began on Saturday, will end on December 12.

Bosso told our correspondent that the 16-year-old would perform well in Senegal.

“Osimhen is a good revelation for Nigeria. He performed well at the Under-17 World Cup,” he said.

“His appearance at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations will give him more experience and help him develop into a better player over the years.

“If the coach decides to start him in matches, he will have the opportunity to prove himself as he did in Chile.

“This was how Kelechi Iheanacho started after the Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and he is now a better player at Manchester City. Coach Sunday Oliseh featured him (Iheanacho) in the Super Eagles and he didn’t disappoint.”

Meanwhile, the national Under-23 team coach Samson Siasia has tipped Victor Osimhen to perform at Senegal 2015.

“Victor Osimhen has shown a lot promise, and when given a chance he will prove to all that his performance in Chile was no fluke,” Siasia told Cafonline.com.

“It is always good to encourage young players, and Victor (Osimhen) has shown enough quality at training.”

Siasia said his goal in Senegal was to win the competition and secure qualification for the Olympics.

“We were the last team to arrive in Senegal and by extension we will be the last team to leave Senegal. My target is to play five matches here in Senegal,” Siasia was quoted as saying on thenff.com.

