Okuneye, Canidlish win Arco t’tennis

Idris Adesina

Gbolahan Okuneye and Lynn Canidlish emerged as winners at the Arco Group Plc Table Tennis Championships at the Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday.

Okuneye defeated Seye Oki 4-3 to win the men’s singles of the one-week tournament while Canidlish beat Tolu Onakoya to win the women’s singles.

The men’s doubles was won by the pair of Teju Ogunwomoju and Dapo Akindiji after they beat Oluwole Soetan and Seyi Adesanya 3-2. Uche Iheme won a special category – the super veterans’ singles for competitors that are over 60 years – while Latif Bashua won the septua veteran title for competitors that are above 70 years.

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Table Tennis Section, Adetayo Osuntogun, praised Arco for sustaining the annual event.

Osuntogun said, “It is a good thing to continue having this competition here and we are grateful to the GMD of Arco Group for sustaining this competition every year.”

John Nejoh, the Executive Director Finance and Assets Management of Arco Group, who represented the company’s GMD Alfred Okoigun, said his company would sustain its sponsorship of the tournament.

