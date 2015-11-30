Israeli police kill Palestinian teenager in Jerusalem

Israeli policemen search for a Palestinian man, who is suspected of stabbing and wounding a woman in north Jerusalem

Al Jazeera

Israeli police have shot a Palestinian teenager in Jerusalem on a day of violence in the city that left two people wounded and another Palestinian man killed.

The fatal shooting overnight of 17-year-old Ayman Samih Abassi in occupied East Jerusalem happened just before an expected verdict on Monday, in the murder case of 16-year-old Mohammed Abu Khdeir, who was kidnapped, beaten and burnt alive by suspected Israeli attackers.

Abassi’s death was confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry on Sunday. Al Jazeera has learned that he was shot in the chest.

At least three other Palestinians were also injured.

In a statement, the Israeli police said that officers fired at a Palestinian holding “a petrol bomb” in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood, but added that it could not confirm hitting him.

“About 10 petrol bombs were thrown at border police officers in Ras al-Amud,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Bassem Salah, a 38-year-old Palestianian man from the West Bank city of Nablus, was also killed after allegedly stabbing and slightly wounding an Israeli border police officer.

The incident took place at the Damascus Gate, a main entry point for Palestinians to East Jerusalem’s Old City.