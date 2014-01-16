Sudanese American Author Kola Boof Says Nigerian Gays Should Kill All Christians

Kola Boof

Drama queen and avowed hater of Christians all over the world, Kola Boof, former mistress of Osama Bin Laden, has lent her voice to the anti-gay law debate currently raging in the country by calling on all gay people to form militia groups and kill all f**king Christians in Africa, Nigeria inclusive.

The lady who is a Sudanese-American author who wrote the controversial book, the ‘Sexiest Part of the Bible,’ who was born Naima Bint Harith, was once involved in a serious scandal some few years ago when she said that Osama actually held her against her will and repeatedly molested her which resulted in a baby boy but close friends of her who knew her with the late terrorist disputed her claims, saying she was actually Osama’s lover and slept with her willingly.

A one-time Sudanese diplomat, Nadeem Quttub, who helped Bin Laden build roads in Sudan, had even told the BBC that “Kola Boof was with Bin Laden willingly and miscarried their child in May 1996.”

Quttub added that “Kola Boof accepted marriage with Bin Laden, re-converted to Islam and was very happy with the terrorist, but is now trying to save her reputation in the west with fantastical stories of rape and imprisonment.”

Kola Boof took to her Twitter account and gave reasons why gays should kill Christians in Nigeria because of the anti-gay law.