Actress Yetunde Akilaja Banned From The Movie Industry After Arrest For Theft!

Yetunde Akilapa

Following her her attempted theft drama of Sunday January 12,2014 ,Yetunde has hereby been banned from featuring in any movie.

Yetunde Akilapa who was caught by angry residents after unlawfully breaking into an apartment in 15, Ibitayo Street, Magodo, Phase 2 on Sunday, January 12, 2014 was

beaten to a pulp and arrested but later granted bail by the police after her friends and family members intervened.

Yetunde was until the ban a member of the Odunfa caucus.......Veteran Yoruba actors, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan, Abbey Lanre, Rilwan Onilegbale and Sunny Alli are some of the members of the caucus in Ebute Metta, Yaba area of Lagos State.