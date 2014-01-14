Muslim group commends Jonathan for signing anti gay bill

President Goodluck Jonathan

The Muslim Media Watch Group on Tuesday commended President Goodluck Jonathan for signing into law, the bill against same-sex marriage in Nigeria, which was passed and forwarded to him for assent by the National Assembly last year.

The group, in a statement in Abuja, said the signing of the bill into law by President Jonathan on Monday as disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Reuben Abati, was a welcome development to all Nigerians both Muslims and Christians.

The statement by the MMWG National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, said, “The signing of the bill into law by President Jonathan tallies with the disapproval of the ungodly act by generality of Nigerians irrespective of religious beliefs.

“Jonathan’s action had met Nigerian’s age-long desire to have a legal weapon to fight the minute satanic agents illegally indulging in the act in the country and in particular, putting at bay, efforts of any interest that may want to promote it in Nigeria.”

It called on the government to publicise the bill and enforce its provisions strictly against any offender.

It added, “The signed bill is now an act of the parliament imposes up to 14 years jail term for offenders, especially those who enter into a same sex marriage contract or civil union.

“It also provides that individual who officiates or witnesses same-sex marriage contract or civil union is liable to ten years jail term, while it also makes it a criminal offence for any body in the country to associate with gay clubs or make public, a show of same-sex amorous relationships.”