Rivers State Senator Shot During Peaceful Protest Flown To London For Treatment

Senator Magnus Abe

A Rivers State senator who was reportedly shot with a rubber bullet and teargas cannisters earlier today by the Nigerian police in the state is on his way to London for further treatment according to sources in the state.

Senator Magnus Abe was hospitalized earlier today when policemen disrupting a peaceful rally organized by the opposition members in state shot at him with teargas and rubber bullets.

His doctor claimed that the senator’s chest was hit with an object that might have caused internal bleeding therefore necessitating his transfer to the UK for better medical care.

The police in the state however deny that its members hot the Senator, they instead that minimum force was applied in dispersing rally goers at the state’s College of Arts and Sciences because they did not obtain police permit before the gathering.