Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz To Wed Tomorrow, 23 November

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz

Sexy songstress Tiwa Savage will tomorrow, 23 November, take a big step into matrimony as she will get married to her hearthrob, Tunji ‘Tee Bliz’ Balogun.

The much-publicised traditional wedding will be holding at the Arc Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, the same venue that hosted top dignitaries that came for Peter Okoye (half of PSquare) and Lola Omotayo’s wedding.

It was learnt that the strictly-by-invitation wedding is being planned to be a one-of-its-kind wedding.

It is being put together by popular events planner, Funmi Victor-Okigbo, with Joyce Jacob doing the bride’s make-up.

Juju music legend King Sunny Ade will lead select A-list artistes that will be on the bandstand.

Tiwa and her beau had announced their engagement on 5 February (Tiwa’s birthday) when Tunji made a formal proposal to her.

The romantic moment was witnessed by a few celebrity friends, including Don Jazzy, boss of Tiwa’s label, Mavin Records; Dr Sid, Banky W and Tolu Oniru.

Last week Saturday, the bride-to-be’s friends had hosted her to a bachelorette party at a highbrow lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Tunji is an exceptional man. We’ve worked together and we trust each other.

So, I am not scared that anything negative will come up between us,” Tiwa told said in an earlier interview about her man.

Their white wedding has been slated to hold early next year in one of the European countries.