Angry Fans Stone Wizkid At VFS Lekki

Wizkid

Being a celebrity comes with much responsibilities than one can envisage, many which include parting away some naira or dollar notes as the situation may demand whenever a respected celeb gets stocked in the midst of his loving fans.



Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid was today stoned by angry fans at the VFS Global Services, Lekki phase 1 over the Azonto Crooner's arrogant attitude and his refusal to part away with some naira notes despite the much accolades he got from the cheering crowd who were so elated to catch a glimpse of their Superstar.



Wizkid who was dressed in a White T-shirt and a Red Sofa Shoe without any cap or sunglasses came in a black coloured Porshce Cayenne with covered number plates, the starboi who must have been sneaked into the VFS Compund came out into the waiting hands of a large number of cheering fans who wanted to shake and snap pictures with Wizkid. Obviously they wanted some naira notes as well #TypicalNaijaWay.



We confirmed that Wizkid who must have had his mind made up came outside the VFS Compound where he had gone to submit travelling documents for Canada and shunned the cheering crowd. All efforts to get Wizkid to snap pictures, shake or even show "some love" financially to the cheering crowd fell on deaf ears as Starboi completely ignored everyone as he walked arrogantly into the waiting Porsche Cayenne.





A Correspondent who was at the scene confirmed that Wizkid's silence and arrogant attitude got the cheering fans pissed hence why they resulted into stoning the BET Award winner as he made to drive out. Unfortunately for Wizkid, one of the many stones caught his car side glass but the Pakurumo crooner never waited a second ***Escape Thingz***



The angry fans who complained bitterly placed a comparison between Wizkid and Durosoke Crooner, Olamide. They argued that Olamide would never ignore his fans as he constantly relates with the street hence why he's never been mobbed or attacked.