Pregnant Woman Dies In Fake Doctor’s Hospital In Iba Area Of Lagos - Video

The Lagos state police command has arrested a fake doctor whose activities in Cares Hospital located in Iba area of Lagos, has led to the death of several pregnant women.



While parading the doctor alongside staff, it was disclosed that the hospital has been in operation for three years, and has no proof of registration.



“They are fake doctors, they have never gone to any medical schools or any nursing school but they operate a hospital around Iba, the hospital is known as Cares Hospital, they also have a pharmacy there,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ngozi Braide revealed.



It was also revealed that the unqualified medical personnel go as far as performing surgeries on patients and take delivery of babies as well which has led to the demise of many pregnant women who patronise the establishment.



“They carry out operations, surgeries; deliver women of their kids as a matter of taking as much as 200 deliveries, meanwhile they are not doctors, they are not even qualified nurses, no knowledge of that they didn’t go to any school and from investigation, we have equally discovered that a lot of women have died there, because they are not real doctors”



One of the suspects also narrated the case of a victim who was “labouring due to an overdose of Oxytocin induction, she was bleeding, and she bled then and they were not able to arrest the case, as they were leading the woman down from the delivery couch, the woman fell from the bed and died”.



Officer Braide advised patients seeking medical attention to be very careful and mindful of which medical institution they go to for medical services as making a wrong choice may mean risking their lives.