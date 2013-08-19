Pastor Ireti Ajanaku Of Christ Revival Church Is Dead

Pastor Ireti Ajanaku

Pastor Ireti Ajanaku of Christ Revival Church, the man who had a face-off with Tope Alabi, the popular gospel singer is said to have kicked the bucket. He reportedly died yesterday night in his sleep after a brief illness in his hometown, Gbogan....



As we speak, the father of the man of God who is very fair in complexion and the Landlord association of his community are holding a meeting on how to bury him.



Well, we are still investigating to ascertain what exactly killed him from one of the members of the church.

We shall keep you posted!