University Forces Students Wear Anti-Cheating Helmet During Exams

Anti-Cheating Helmet

In an effort to curb rampant cheating Bangkok's Kasetsart university has created an anti-deceit paper helmet for students to wear during their midterm exams.



The device, which resembles horse blinders made out of computer paper, was unofficially unveiled on an alumni Facebook page.



Shortly after being uploaded the photo was quickly taken down, but not before the student, Thanut Udomhirun, captured a screenshot of the helmets in action.



It's not clear how many classes use the device or how long the university has taken such extreme measures.



Also in addition to the helmet, there were two versions of the test given out to students.