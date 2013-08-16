Jigawa Deputy Speaker Inuwa Sule Udi dies in car accident

Jigawa Deputy Speaker dies in car accident

The Deputy Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Inuwa Sule Udi, died on Thursday night in Kano.



Mr. Udi was on his way to his country home, Ringim, from Kano when his car got involved in an accident at Jogana Village along Kano- Hadejia road.



Aged 52, Mr. Udi was first elected into the Jigawa State House of Assembly in 1999 to represent Ringim Constituency and was elected deputy speaker after the 2003 election.



The politician had never lost any election since 1999 and has remained in the state assembly ever since.

The deceased is survived by two wives and many children.