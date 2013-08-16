Gloria Asunmnu: I regret running for Nigeria

Gloria Asunmnu

Sprinter, Gloria Asunmnu has said that she made a huge mistake switching allegiance to Nigeria, her country of origin from the USA, her country of birth when she did two years ago.



Asumnu is in the Team Nigeria camp in Moscow and competed in the 100m event at the ongoing 14th IAAF World Championships where she crashed out at the semi-final stage.

The Tulane University, USA graduate wrote on her Facebook wall on Thursday that she made a big mistake choosing to run for Nigeria even though she failed to make the USA team prior to that decision.

She wrote, ‘’Choosing to run for Nigeria was a decision I thought I made for the better but in turn I’m starting to think it was a big mistake,’’ she wrote on her wall.

The athlete, voted Tulane University’s 2007 Female Student-Athlete of the Year, claimed that her growth has been stunted since the switch.

‘’It’s not (the Athletic Federation of Nigeria) set up for you to be the best you can be,’’ she further wrote.

‘’I don’t believe that she said what has been credited to her but if she did, then it is unfortunate. Just 48 hours ago she held a meeting with the people that matters in sports here in Moscow where she discussed her

problems with them and they promised to address all the grievances she and others aired,’’ Head of Media and Communications at the AFN Olukayode Thomas said.