Pastor Impregnates Senior Pastor’s Daughter And Runs Off

Pastor Impregnates Senior Pastor’s Daughter

A 29-year-old pastor (name withheld) standing trial for allegedly molesting and impregnating his senior pastor’s daughter in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has run away to establish his own church.



It was gathered that the pastor whose case had just been transferred from the Ekiti State Magistrate Court to the state High Court was granted bail in July after being remanded in detention for about three months due to his inability to meet his initial bail conditions.



The new church, which he started in Ikoyi area of Ikere-Ekiti was said to attract a lot of people, having succeeded in taking away many members of the church where he pulled out.



The girl, Oluwadamilola who until her ordeal was an SS1 student of a high school in Ikere-Ekiti, gave birth to a baby boy on May 26, while the man was still in detention, over the matter.



Damilola’s mother said the father of the young pastor had entered a written agreement with the parents of the girl in March this year, promising that they would take care of the girl and her pregnancy but the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the pastor thereafter compelled the girl’s parents to report the case to the police.



According to sources, the embattled pastor had been organizing revival programmes and crusade, calling members of the public who were not aware of his atrocities to come for miracles.



It was gathered that the middle-aged pastor was married, and this was the reason he hurriedly left the church in September last year when he realized the girl was pregnant and warned her not to let anybody know.