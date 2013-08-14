Nigerian Police Corrupted, Full Of Armed Robbers, Extortionist, According To AIG

Nigerian policemen

Nigerian policemen are deeply involved in unlawful activities and lose their lives every day because of that, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of a Police Zone 6 Command, Mr. Jonathan Johnson, has admitted. He also acknowledged soaring corruption in the Criminal Investigation Department (CDI) of the Police Force. He made this statement during his visit to Akwa Ibom State Police Command in Uyo on Tuesday.



The AIG further lamented, "If you investigate our men, you will discover they are armed robbers. They are not contented with what they have.



"We go to the road to extort money from people, engage in illegal business, and liaise with armed robbers."



He, however, warned police officers who engage in criminal acts: when caught, they would be dismissed.

"No criminal has lived in his criminality and has never been caught. If you want to live in palava, you will die in palava."



He went on alleging that police officers sold ammunition to criminals, aided, abetted and manipulated cases, conniving with suspects and conspiring with criminals.



Johnson also alleged that police officers supplied hoodlums with information which aided them in killing policemen.



He revealed that it was a policeman that gave information to a community in Nasarawa State, which led to the hoodlums killing over 60 policemen.



He stated that police officers also became security guards for individuals and corporate bodies without any authority assigning them to the beat.



"The police officers turn themselves to security guards for individuals and corporate organisations without anyone assigning them. They also go on illegal duty for the purpose of extorting money from drivers and motorists."



The AIG stated that the police officers would not want to pay for the houses they lived, concluding that all mentioned attributes work against the police, as the public no longer has respect for the police force.

He said, "We have turned tyrannical to the public, that is why we receive condemnation everywhere we go.